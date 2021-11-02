Piper Sandler Comments on The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on THG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $127.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.22. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

