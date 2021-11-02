WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.31 on Monday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

