Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $144.78 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.52 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 581.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

