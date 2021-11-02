Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) to announce sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $181.02 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
