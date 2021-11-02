Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $193.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.71 million to $208.76 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $874.44 million, with estimates ranging from $796.82 million to $952.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at $1,720,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $1,617,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 666.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

