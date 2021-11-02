Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $3,950.00 price target (down previously from $4,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

