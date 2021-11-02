ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Increased to C$48.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$48.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.61.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACO.X stock opened at C$41.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.41. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.93.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.