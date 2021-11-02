HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

HEXO stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

