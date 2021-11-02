Scotiabank Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$52.50 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APYRF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

