TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$3.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.17.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

