Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.11.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.19 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.13.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

