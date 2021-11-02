Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Russel Metals to post earnings of C$1.65 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at C$66,811.36. Insiders sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 over the last three months.

RUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

