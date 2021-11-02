Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBI opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 2.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

