Pitney Bowes (PBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PBI opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 2.68.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
