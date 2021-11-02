SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.67.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,359,000 after buying an additional 180,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,770,000 after buying an additional 143,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $11,392,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

