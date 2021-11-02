Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Critical Survey

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atomera and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,537.82 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 41.73 $133.99 million $1.14 210.11

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atomera and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 9 20 0 2.69

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $204.69, indicating a potential downside of 14.55%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Atomera has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -42.36% -40.12% Enphase Energy 13.44% 37.82% 11.99%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

