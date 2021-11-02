Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $85.45 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

