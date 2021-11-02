Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $336.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.57.
SAIA stock opened at $328.12 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $147.92 and a 1 year high of $329.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
