Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $336.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.57.

SAIA stock opened at $328.12 on Friday. Saia has a 1 year low of $147.92 and a 1 year high of $329.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

