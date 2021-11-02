FY2021 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $37.84 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

