Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

10/25/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by Knight-Swift's efforts to reward its shareholders. In the first half of 2021, it returned $53.7 million (share repurchase) and $30.3 million (dividends) to shareholders. In April, the company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. Improvement in operating ratio (operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues) is encouraging. Knight-Swift's decision to increase its 2021 earnings guidance in the range of $3.90-$4.05 (earlier: $3.45-$3.60) reflects improvement in freight conditions. However, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, partly due to lingering coronavirus-led headwinds and increase in operating expenses. Inflationary pressure on driver wages, recruiting and hiring expenses represent an added headwind.”

10/14/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

9/9/2021 – Knight-Swift Transportation is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KNX stock opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 138.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

