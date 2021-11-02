Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.79. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 23,374,605 shares trading hands.

ZSAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

