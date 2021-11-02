Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.99. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 76,076 shares.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

