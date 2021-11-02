Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHDN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.71.

CHDN stock opened at $240.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.94 and a 200 day moving average of $209.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $149.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

