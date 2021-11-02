Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Analysts forecast that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report $620,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $2.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nyxoah.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYXH. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Nyxoah stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

