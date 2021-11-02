Research Analysts Set Expectations for Brunswick Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $97.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

