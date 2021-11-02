iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.12

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and traded as high as $26.37. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 91,350 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

