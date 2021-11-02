H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$20.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

HRUFF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.82.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

