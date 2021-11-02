JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $60.17.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
