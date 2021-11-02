KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.