Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $21.57 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

