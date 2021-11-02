Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.23

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as high as C$5.53. Shawcor shares last traded at C$5.36, with a volume of 215,516 shares changing hands.

SCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shawcor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$377.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

