Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,199,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.4 days.

AKOWF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

About Aker Offshore Wind AS

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

