Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Short Interest Up 23.4% in October

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,199,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 1,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.4 days.
AKOWF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Aker Offshore Wind AS has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.
About Aker Offshore Wind AS
Featured Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aker Offshore Wind AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Offshore Wind AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.