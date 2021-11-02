Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.96

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and traded as high as $58.62. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $58.46, with a volume of 24,514,680 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,877,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

