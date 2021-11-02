Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Increases By 21.4%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 449,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,460.0 days.

Asahi Group stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Other. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

