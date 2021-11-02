Insider Buying: Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases 1,154 Shares of Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider George Lewis purchased 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £3,346.60 ($4,372.35).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £17.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 182.10 ($2.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

