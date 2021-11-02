Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $450.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.08. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76, a PEG ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.