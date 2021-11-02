Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.42.

NYSE BAX opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

