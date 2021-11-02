Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $55.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.