Gray Television (GTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gray Television to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTN opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

