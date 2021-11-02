Trane Technologies (TT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.050-$6.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.05 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TT stock opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.05 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

