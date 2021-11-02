Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.58. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Trustmark by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

