Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $280.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLTW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.59.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $237.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day moving average is $236.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

