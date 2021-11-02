Heritage Commerce Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

