Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DaVita in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. DaVita has a 52-week low of $87.14 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.7% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

