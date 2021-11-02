$74.70 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report $74.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.40 million and the lowest is $73.00 million. Despegar.com posted sales of $11.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 536.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year sales of $292.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $306.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $559.83 million, with estimates ranging from $552.60 million to $567.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of DESP stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $20,329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 353.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $7,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

