Head-To-Head Review: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) & Its Peers

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 256 881 1357 39 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.63%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 34.69%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.58 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -29.45

Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.02% -15.10% -9.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

