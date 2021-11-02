Truist Securiti Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $239.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 432,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 86,232 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total transaction of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.