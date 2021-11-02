Financial Contrast: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and The Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13 The Macerich 5 4 3 0 1.83

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. The Macerich has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than The Macerich.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and The Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Macerich $786.03 million 5.12 -$230.20 million $2.16 8.74

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A The Macerich -36.62% -10.81% -3.31%

Summary

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust beats The Macerich on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies. The company was founded by Mace Siegel, Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C. Coppola in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

