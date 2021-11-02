Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) & Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Financial Analysis

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telephone and Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.46 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $1.93 10.26

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 4.03, indicating that its stock price is 303% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41%

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

