FY2021 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Reduced by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.35. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.90 on Monday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.45 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,618,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,896,469,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after purchasing an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 728.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEX by 16.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

