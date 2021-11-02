Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $9.80 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

